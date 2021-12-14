RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

High Court suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement

Cyprian Kimutai

The High Court has suspended the Ministry of Health's (MOH) recent directive to prevent none COVID-19 vaccinated Kenyans from accessing Government services and entering public places such as national parks, bars and restaurants.

High Court Judge Antony Mrima suspended the order pending a hearing of the case filed by a businessman who termed the directive “tyrannical” and a gross violation of the constitution.

On Sunday November 21, Kagwe said from December 21, all Kenyans will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated before they are allowed into hotels, bars and restaurants or access to in-person to government services.

The services affected would include public transportation, education, immigration, hospitals, and prison visitation.

The court ruling comes a day after Human Rights Watch issued a statement claiming the government directive was a violation of human rights.

"Given that approximately 10 percent of adults in Kenya had been vaccinated by the end of November, based on Health Ministry figures, the requirement risks violating the rights to work, health, education, and social security for millions of Kenyans," stated International Non-Governmental Organization, Human Rights Watch.

“While the government has an obligation to protect its people from serious public health threats, the measures must be reasonable and proportional,” said Adi Radhakrishnan, Africa research fellow at Human Rights Watch.

“Vaccination coverage hinges on availability and accessibility, and the government’s new measures could leave millions of Kenyans unable to get essential government services.”

