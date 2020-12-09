The High Court of Kenya has prohibited Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati from reviewing the submitted BBI signatures.

In an order issued by Justice Jairus Ngaah, neither Chebukati nor any other IEBC representatives from authorizing a referendum process until the case is heard and determined.

The suit was filed under a certificate of urgency by a Kenyan voter in diaspora, one James Gitau, who noted that diaspora voters had been left out of the collection of BBI signatures drive.

"Until it complies with the Court orders and avails the opportunity for voter registration of the Diaspora including the applicant's area in Dallas, Fort Worth before holding any referendum or General Election," the ruling read in part.