The High Court on Monday suspended the ongoing corruption suit against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

The ruling came following an application made by one of the suspects in the case, Mr Richard Malebe.

Malebe was enjoined in the case after he was named as one of the directors of Italian corporation CMC di Ravena.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich (left) and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge. High Court suspends corruption case against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich

Malebe had on numerous occasions pleaded with the court to drop the suit against him claiming that he had resigned from the company at the time of the scandal.

More to follow...