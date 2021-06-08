Homa Bay Health Dept’ headquarters closes after 5 staff test positive for Covid 19

Homa Bay County Health department headquarters have been closed after five senior officials tested positive for Covid-19.
County Health Administrator, Elly Odhiambo announced that the office will be closed for the next week to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the health department headquarters as they look to start the fumigation process.
This comes after Kisumu County recorded a high number of Covid-19 positive cases since May 26th.
The positive cases have been on the rise leading to a total of 5,739 infections so far.
The County also came under scrutiny after Madaraka day celebrations where medics believe had a hand in the spread of the virus.
