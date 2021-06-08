RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Homa Bay Health Dept’ headquarters closes after 5 staff test positive for Covid 19

Dorothy Michieka

Kisumu County has been facing an increase in Covid-19 positive cases since May

Homa Bay County teaching and referral hospital
Homa Bay County Health department headquarters have been closed after five senior officials tested positive for Covid-19.

County Health Administrator, Elly Odhiambo announced that the office will be closed for the next week to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the health department headquarters as they look to start the fumigation process.

This comes after Kisumu County recorded a high number of Covid-19 positive cases since May 26th.

The positive cases have been on the rise leading to a total of 5,739 infections so far.

The County also came under scrutiny after Madaraka day celebrations where medics believe had a hand in the spread of the virus.

