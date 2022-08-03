RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Mt Kenya region favoured during campaigns - Senator Kajwang'

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Both Raila and Ruto spent significant time campaigning in the nine Mt Kenya counties

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’
Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang'

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ has accused presidential aspirants of neglecting other parts of the country during their political campaigns.

According to the senator, the two 'horses' involved in the race to State House; Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto have spent so much time and energy camping in Mt Kenya region.

The Moi and Maseno University graduate stated, both Raila and Ruto focused their campaigns more in the nine counties around Mount Kenya; Tharaka-Nithi, Nyeri, Meru, Laikipia, Murang'a, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Embu and Kirinyaga.

“Everyone is trying to outdo themselves to appeal to the Mt Kenya region. As important as that region is to the contribution of the country’s GDP, I think it is unfair to other parts of this country," he said.

DP Ruto campaigning in Nyeri on Saturaday, May 21
DP Ruto campaigning in Nyeri on Saturaday, May 21

In an attempt to appease the Mt Kenya voters, both the former Prime Minister and the current Deputy President selected running-mates from the region.

DP Ruto went with Rigathi Gachagua, the current Member of Parliament for Mathira was born in Nyeri County while Martha Karua, Raila's running mate was born in Kirinyaga County.

According to a new poll by Intel Research Solutions (IRS) Ruto's choice of Gachagua ensured he secures votes in Mt Kenya East, Mt Kenya West and Mt Kenya Diaspora. Away from Mt Kenya, he also has a stronghold in Central Rift and Western Kenya.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga during campaigns in Murang'a County on July 23, 2022
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga during campaigns in Murang'a County on July 23, 2022

Raila on the other hand, is said to have a commanding lead in South Eastern Kenya, Maa Rift, Luo Nyanza South Nyanza and Nairobi.

A different poll by IPSOS stated Raila had a 47% lead over Ruto who scored at 41% whereas the other two Presidential candidates; George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure Waihiga had 2.9% and 0.2% respectively.

Cyprian Kimutai

