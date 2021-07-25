Thrilling tale of how Dutch tycoon was murdered

On the morning of Friday, June 4 2021, the 55 year old was found dead at his home in Shanzu. He was slashed in the head and back while his hands and legs were found tied up.

A statement from the DCI has indicated that the two suspects Timothy Omondi Ngoe alias Rashid and Mary Nekesa Ambani confessed to the crime.

According to the suspects, Rouwenhourst's wife Riziki Cherono was the one who orchestrated the horrendous ordeal.

Cherono hatched a plot to eliminate her husband after he told her he wanted a divorce following their numerous wrangles that the couple.

On May 10 2021, Cherono organised a meeting with the suspects at one of her husband's hotels.

"In a chilling confession to detectives on how they planned and executed the murder, Nekesa disclosed that Cherono had earlier taken Rashid to their home on a recce mission to familiarize himself with the home," revealed DCI.

Rashid even took photos of the bedroom where the multi-millionaire foreigner was later found dead and was promised hefty pay after the completion of the atrocity by Cherono.

On the fateful night of the murder, the mother of two, opened the door to their apartment letting in Rashid and other suspects still at large, to commit the murder.

According to the directorate, "after completing their task, they broke into the safe and took off with over KSh 3 million."

In an attempt not to get caught, Cherono staged a fake kidnapping in an attempt to conceal her involvement in the murder of her husband. She was found in the couple’s Toyota Probox around Serena hotel with her hands tied to the steering wheel.

A few weeks after the murder, Rashid then acquired a plot from the proceeds of the crime and also constructed a four-roomed house at an estimated cost of over Sh 1.5 Million and furnished it with newly acquired households items, worth over Sh 500,000.

Further, Detectives recovered one live round of 9mm callibre, one bullet head of 9mm callibre, blood stained shoes, a pair of handcuffs, several mobile phones and SIM cards.