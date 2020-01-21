Kiambu Governor Ferdinand has a reason to be relieved after the nomination of a 11-member committee that will investigate his impeachment by the Kiambu County Assembly.

There had been reports that allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta were keen to control the committee which will investigate the charges against Waititu.

Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen denied the partisan politics influenced the choice of members - accusing the press of dividing Senators who are otherwise objective on issues that come before them.

However, Ruto's Tanga Tanga team ultimately carried the day as all the six senators nominated by Jubilee are strong supporters of the Deputy President.

As per rules of the House, Jubilee picked six committee members while the Nasa minority side had five committee.

The norm has also been that the investigating committee is chaired by a senator from an opposite political coalition from that of the Governor being investigated. As such Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala wwas proposed to chair the committee.

If the list is approved, Malala will be deputized by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who is a card-carrying member of the Tanga Tanga squad.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyoit and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi are other close allies of the DP nominated from the Jubilee side.

Also in the list was Jubilee nominated senator Falhada Iman, a die-hard supporter of the DP who was critical in mobilizing the Muslim vote in the Kibra by-election.

Marsabit Senator Senator Godana Hargura, elected on a Jubilee ticket, is also an ally of Ruto and perceived to be of the DP's point men in Marsabit.

Senator Hargura led Marsabit leaders in condemning the appointment of Ukur Yattani to the Cabinet in 2018.

The last nominated member of the committee from Jubilee was Lamu's Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Loitiptip is largely neutral on national politics but regularly accompanies the DP in his nationwide tours. He is currently engaged in a romantic relationship with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's daughter. The Nairobi county boss is also facing the same criminal charges that led to Waititu's impeachment.

The list immediately drew protests from Senators who belong to President Kenyatta's camp.

In a blatant public show of disunity, Jubilee Chief Whip Senator Irungu Kang'ata, opposed the list submitted by Murkomen citing lack of regional balance.

A number of Jubilee Senators, including Nairobi's Johnson Sakaja, opposed the formation of a committee and instead said the whole house should carry out the investigation.

The Senate ultimately adjourned to address the divisions.

Here are the five Senators nominated from the NASA side:

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala

Wiper nominated Senator Slvia Kasanga

Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki

Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa