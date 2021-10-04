Hostess warms hearts after helping overwhelmed mother during flight

Maliha Omar, a Kenyan who recently travelled from Dubai said that she had noticed the struggling mother.

“I was on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Dubai to Mombasa and there was a mom travelling on the same flight with 3 kids. Her youngest baby was crying non-stop. You could see the mother struggling to try to calm the baby but in vain.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Almost 15 min passed and the baby was still crying. Suddenly, the baby stopped crying and when I looked I could see the air hostess pictured below carrying the baby and putting him to sleep,” she recalled.

The helpful air hostess explained that her motherly instincts could not let her watch the woman struggling with her child without intervening.

She said that she had left her 10-month-old baby with her husband to work that night and the crying toddle reminded her of her own.

After sharing the story of social media, Maliha inspired her followers to also open up about kind acts they had witnessed on board.

One of them, Roxanne Budhai said the story reminded her of a couple that was also struggling with their newborn during a past flight to New York.

When it was the man’s turn to hold the child, his wife fell into a deserved deep sleep as he wandered up and down the aisle trying to rock the baby to sleep.

Pulse Live Kenya

“He looked around hoping not to annoy other passengers. I was the senior crew on that flight… having left my own little one at home - I could not just walk away. I offered to help put the baby to sleep. The dad appeared shocked at the offer, however, handed his baby to me.

“As soon as I held the baby in my arms, he looked up at me with the most beautiful eyes and snuggled up on my chest. I spoke to him quietly and sang the way I did to my little girl. Within a few minutes, he was sound asleep. His dad was too afraid to take him back from me, just in case he woke up. I didn’t mind at all, so I sat in an empty seat, and held him like I would my own,” Roxanne who now runs her own travel company recalled.

Chimango Chikwanda: “I love this. I once travelled Kenya Airways with my 3 kids all under the age of 6 at the time. The Air Hostesses were extra nice to me that day which was pleasantly surprising. I realised later that they were fussing over me because of my kids. Women do look out for each other regardless of what people choose to believe.”