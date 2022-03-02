Sonko calls for justice after house-help was accused of child's death

Under the hashtag #JusticeForBabyAndy, Sonko appealed to relevant authorities to arrest the suspect who allegedly assaulted baby Andy leaving him with internal injuries that later claimed his life.

The former county boss also urged baby Andy’s mother, identified as Wangui Wambeca, to reach out to him for assistance.

“My followers have been sending me this case of a kid that was assaulted by a house help and died 3 days later due to internal bleeding and complications. Anyone close to the mother should tell her to contact me for justice,” said Mike Sonko in part.

In his public service announcement, Sonko advised house helps to always face their bosses whenever they have issues, instead of directing their anger and frustrations on innocent children.

“Alafu house helps mkiwa na issue na mdosi wako bonga na yeye you sort out the issue, don't hurt young innocent souls like this handsome kid because of vengeance,” Sonko advised.

Online campaign seeking justice for Baby Andy

Reports indicate that the house help implicated in the suspected homicide is still at large after her employer allowed her two leave days before her son succumbed.

Details shared by Sonko indicate that the house help was identified by the name Maureen Nyaboke and is said to hail from Kisii Central, Mwamosama sub-location.