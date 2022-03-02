RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Sonko calls for justice after house-help was accused of child's death

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has joined hands with a section on Kenyans online calling for justice after a house-help reportedly tortured her employer’s child leading to death.

Under the hashtag #JusticeForBabyAndy, Sonko appealed to relevant authorities to arrest the suspect who allegedly assaulted baby Andy leaving him with internal injuries that later claimed his life.

The former county boss also urged baby Andy’s mother, identified as Wangui Wambeca, to reach out to him for assistance.

“My followers have been sending me this case of a kid that was assaulted by a house help and died 3 days later due to internal bleeding and complications. Anyone close to the mother should tell her to contact me for justice,” said Mike Sonko in part.

In his public service announcement, Sonko advised house helps to always face their bosses whenever they have issues, instead of directing their anger and frustrations on innocent children.

“Alafu house helps mkiwa na issue na mdosi wako bonga na yeye you sort out the issue, don't hurt young innocent souls like this handsome kid because of vengeance,” Sonko advised.

Reports indicate that the house help implicated in the suspected homicide is still at large after her employer allowed her two leave days before her son succumbed.

Details shared by Sonko indicate that the house help was identified by the name Maureen Nyaboke and is said to hail from Kisii Central, Mwamosama sub-location.

“This is painful. Tuesday, you employ a house help. Monday, anachapa mtoto wako (they hit your child). Wednesday you decide to release her. After a medical checkup anapatikana na (doctors discover) internal bleeding. Saturday, the kid dies. The maid is still on the run. #JusticeForBabyAndy,” Twitter user Felix Ogola recounted in a breakdown of events as they have been reported online.

Sonko calls for justice after house-help was accused of child's death

