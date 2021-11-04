How billionaire's imposter son lived off his wealth for 24 years

The soft life Wanjohi has been living for 24 years has come to an end after appellate judges ruled that he was irregularly granted orders to control the estate issued in 1997.

He inherited more than 50 acres of coffee and another 130 acres of horticulture.

The late Ngure also owned a fleet of cars and tractors, as well as a number of bank accounts with millions of shillings in them.

Relatives of the late Ngure and Wanjohi have been fighting in court for 24 years after he took over the estate.

How did he inherit the fortune?

Ngure passed on in 1996 without leaving behind neither a will, a wife or child to inherit his property.

The court heard that Wanjohi was granted control of the estate using questionable and inconclusive documents.

His mother Lydia Wanjira testified in a lower trial court that she was in a relationship with the businessman which led to the birth of her son.

“The trial court in its own volition during the objection proceedings proceeded to declare Wanjohi son of Ngure and went further to confirm the grant. This in our view was highly unprocedural and irregular,” said the Court of Appeal Judges led by Justice Mohammed Warsame, Gatembu Kairu and Agnes Murgor.

The judges said that Wanjohi had enough time to conduct a DNA test to prove he was Ngure’s son because it took six months for the burial to take place.

“As it stands, the only evidence adduced is the fact that Ngure paid school fees for Wanjohi at Kimathi Institute of Technology (now Dedan Kimathi University), which in our view, creates doubt, as he indicated that Ngure was paying his fees as his sponsor, not father,” noted the 3-judge bench.