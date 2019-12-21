Deputy President William Ruto who turned 53 today marked the day in neighbouring Uganda.

The DP who was the chief gust at Makerere University during the launch of the William Ruto Institute of African & Leadership Studies.

The instutute will train equip its students with leadership skills to lead the continent and indeed the world to a better future.

His entourage comprised of several legislators including Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah among others.

The DP also made a courtesy call on H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda at Mubende State Lodge before attending the event.

DP Ruto with President Youweri Museveni of Uganda

The institution through its social media accounts revealed on 20 Dec 2019 that the DP would be the chief guest at the event.

“Makerere University warmly welcomes H.E. William Samoei Ruto, EGS, EBS, Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya to the Ceremony of Laying the Foundation Stone for the William Ruto Institute of African & Leadership Studies” read a post on the University’s Facebook account.

DP Ruto turned 53 today with social media awash with well wishes.

Hs wife, Rachel Ruto is among those who wished him well in a heart-warming message that in which she thanked him for the true friendship and companionship.

Kimani Ichungwah with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

Others include Dennis Itumbi, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka among others.

Taking to Facebook, Rachel appreciated the DP for the endless love and support he has shown to her which nothing can repay.

“Happy Birthday Bill. My best friend and confidant. This day is special as we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary.

“This far we have come all I can say is thank you. Nothing I can do can repay the amount of love and support you have shown.” Wrote Rachel Ruto.

The day also coincided with the couple’s wedding anniversary.

“My prayer for you as we go forward is Numbers 6:24-26.The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” read the message.