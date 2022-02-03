How I spent Sh200M on Mudavadi - Atwoli narrates [Video]

He was speaking during an interview with Ken Mijungu where he explained his role in Mudavadi’s campaign activities in 2016.

The COTU boss said he supported the former Vice President after an influential politician implored him to back the ANC leader.

“In 2016 I used my own resources, more than Sh200 million to make him the Luhya spokesperson at Bukhungu 1, on December 31, 2016,” he said.

He added that the plan was to empower the former vice president to become the kingpin of Western Kenya politics.

“When the late Professor George Eshiwani [former JKUAT VC] was almost passing away he told me not to let Mudavadi go alone, that I should try to support him,” Atwoli added.

The COTU boss also claimed that since then, Musalia has not convened a rally of that magnitude.

Atwoli explained that the same way he helped the ANC leader become a prominent figure in Western, Mudavadi can also be replaced.

“I am a free and independent person. I was just doing it for two reasons, one so that the region gets a spokesperson and somebody who can guard the communities interests or champion the aspirations of the community.

“...(I supported Musalia) as a person who represents the working men and women in this country,” the Cotu boss said.

He dismissed the ANC and UDA coalition, saying it is of little consequence if the aim is to sway voters in Western.

“Mudavadi and Wetangula can benefit from Raila, it is not the other way round. It is the government that can be Raila’s project not the other way round,” he reiterated.

Exiting the limelight

During the interview, Atwoli disclosed that he will be retiring to a quiet life away from the limelight after the 2022 General Election.

“Even me, after these elections, you will never hear about me. I'm preparing my exit because you must accept that there is a limit for everything and there are others who are coming after us," Atwoli stated.

Atwoli explained that he is open to serving as an advisor to the new crop of leaders.