The National Police Service (NPS) has warned Kenyans to beware of criminals who are tricking and robbing innocent civilians during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The criminals have taken advantage of the sad situation by visiting homes in middle class estates and pretending to work for the Ministry of Health which has been contacting people who have come into contact with coronavirus patients.

The innocent civilians are informed that they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid19 but instead of being evacuated, the thugs proceed on a robbing spree.

In Nairobi, police have received complains from Lavington, Runda, and Ruaka estates.

Police spokesman Charles Owino urged Kenyans who receive visits or calls from people purporting to evacuate contacts of Covid19 patients to call 999, 112 and 911 for verification.

Kenyans have also been advised verify with the operations centre by calling 0110939676, 0110939684, 011093981, 011939688 or use Facebook page @kingaKorona and twitter @kingaKorona.

“We understand there are those incidents where some people are taking advantage of the situation to harass innocent Kenyans. We urge for cooperation,” he said.