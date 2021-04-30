How Kenyans can acquire Smart Phones and pay later

In the new deal, Kenyans will be able to buy smartphones of their choice with up to 50 percent financing, which they will then repay monthly.

Additionally, the smartphones acquired will have insurance covering theft, loss and damages, on top of 2 years warranty.

According to Edwin Okoye, the Chief Executive Officer, Follow Me Talk, “The partnership with Jumia guarantees a strong level of financial responsibility; from delivering the phone on time, to the customer making hassle-free scheduled repayments.”

To qualify for this service, customers have to submit their ID number and a recent 6-Month MPESA Statement.

Once approved, successful customers will need to give a deposit of 50 percent and have the smartphone delivered within 24-48 hours.