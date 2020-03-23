It has now emerged that Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi declined multiple requests to self quarantine after arriving from Germany on March 5th.

Saburi was placed under forced quarantine on Saturday after he exhibited symptoms of the corona virus after which he was tested for the disease.

His results were not made public on Sunday although Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that the DG would be arrested after being released from the isolation facility.

Before Saturday’s quarantine he, freely, mingled with the who-is-who in the Coast. He went to four funerals in Rabai, Kilifi, attended a Cabinet meeting and several social gatherings including going to night clubs and a number of weddings.

The DG attended multiple official functions including a Covid-19 sensitization forum in Kilifi and an event held on International Women’s Day.

Saburi also met with Kilifi MCAs, who have come out to criticise him for his carelessness in handling the situation.

Details of his health status caused panic among those who had interacted with him but unlike Saburi - many of them opted to self quarantine.

"He was so reckless it's like he was out to infect people, that is why instead of sympathizing with him, people are blaming him for refusal to quarantine and risking the lives of Kilifi people because of his selfishness," a senior County government official said of the incident.

An ODM youth leader in Kilifi is among those who have gone into self quarantine after making active contact with Saburi on Monday last week.

"I had an active contact with him on Monday when I met him, we even traveled together in his car. I was tested on Friday but I'm still waiting for my results while at the same time maintaining quarantine which has been a very difficult time for my family," the ODM youth leader in a video shared on social media platforms.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi was on Sunday tested negative but said he would remain on self quarantine for fourteen days as a precautionary measure.