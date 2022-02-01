How much it will cost UDA aspirants vying in the 2022 General Elections

In a statement of UDA’s verified social media platforms, the party also released a breakdown on how much various aspirants should part with in their applications.

The UDA National Election Board set the fees for candidates who want to become president at Sh1 million for male candidates and Sh500,000 for women and youth.

Pulse Live Kenya

Aspirants who want to vie for governor seats across on a UDA ticket are required to pay Sh500,000 for men and Sh250,000 for women and youth.

Senatorial aspirants will pay an application fee of Sh250,000 for men and Sh125,000 for women and youth.

Woman Representative aspirants will be required to pay Sh250,000 and Sh125,000 for young women.

Candidates who want to vie for MP seats on a UDA ticket will part with Sh250,000 for men and Sh125,000 for women and youth.

County Assembly aspirants will be required to pay Sh50,000 as application fees for men and Sh25,000 for women.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Gazette Notice published by IEBC on Friday, January 21, 2022 the upcoming General Election will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Parts III, IV and Regulation 98 and of the Election (General) Regulations, 2012 the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission gives notice that:

(a) An election of the President of the Republic of Kenya shall be held on Tuesday, 9th August 2022.

(b) Political Parties shall submit the Party Membership lists to the Commission on or before Saturday, 9th April 2022.

(c) political parties intending to present a candidate in the Presidential election shall submit the names of persons contesting in the party primaries, the date and venues of the primaries on or before Saturday, 9th April, 2022 being 21 days before the nomination day.

(d) The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates.

(e) A political party intending to present a Presidential candidate in this election shall conduct its primaries and resolve intraparty disputes on or before Friday, 22nd April, 2022.

(f) A political party intending to present a Presidential candidate through direct nominations or party primaries shall submit the name of the person nominated to contest in the election to the Commission on or before Thursday, 28th April, 2022.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati Pulse Live Kenya

(g) Candidates intending to participate in the election as independent candidates shall not be members of any registered political party by Monday May 2, 2022 being at least 3 months before the General Election.

(h) Candidates intending to participate in this election as independent candidates shall submit their names and symbols that they intend to use during the election to the Commission on or before Monday May 2, 2022.

(i) The Commission shall publish in the Gazette, the names and symbols of persons intending to contest in the election as independent candidates at least fourteen (14) days before the nomination day being on or before Friday May 13, 2022.

(j) A public officer who intends to contest in the General Election shall resign from public office within six (6) months before the date of Election being on or before Wednesday February 9, 2022.

(k) Candidates intending to participate in the Presidential election shall deliver to the Commission a list bearing the names, respective signatures, identity cards or passport numbers of at least 2000 voters registered in each of a majority of the counties on or before Monday May 23, 2022.

(l) The days for the nomination of political party candidates and Independent candidates for the Presidential Election shall be between Sunday May 29, 2022 and Monday June 6, 2022.

The nomination papers shall be delivered by the candidates, to the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission between the hours of eight o’clock in the morning and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at a place designated by the Commission.

(m) Disputes relating to or arising from nominations shall be determined within ten (10) days of the lodging of the dispute with the Commission. The lodging of the dispute shall not be later than Thursday June 9, 2022.

(n) The campaign period for purposes of the August 9, 2022 General Election shall commence on Sunday, 29th May, 2022 and cease on Saturday August 6, 2022 being 48 hours before the General Election Day.

(o) The Campaign time shall run from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm during the campaign period.

(p) political parties and candidates shall appoint and submit to the Commission the names of the National and Constituency Chief Election Agents to the Commission on or before Monday July 25, 2022.