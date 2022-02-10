How much Kenya's next President, Deputy will earn

According to a report by Business Daily, Kenyatta and Ruto’s combined annual pay will drop from Sh41.2 million to Sh36.4 million. This is the lowest figure since the duo took power in 2013.

According to the documents presented to Parliament for consideration, the full pay will resume in the 2022/23 financial year.

The next head of state and his deputy shall receive Sh1.4 million and Sh1.2 million per month respectively.

State House explains video of DP William Ruto standing outside Bomas VIP room where Presidnet Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga met Pulse Live Kenya

An official from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission said that the National Treasury was best placed to explain the proposed cut.

On her part, Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said she would consult the ex-chequer on the proposals.

“Once the request comes then I will ask the National Treasury for the underlying legislation. I hope that helps,” she responded.

Uhuru’s additional Sh1 billion budget

According to the supplementary budget estimate in Parliament, State House has been allocated an extra budget of Sh1.89 billion which represents an increase of 47.7 % from its previous budgetary allocation.

Part of the increased allocation will go towards purchase of new vehicles, official local trips, and other undisclosed operational expenses.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Office of the President has increased the budget for new cars to Sh300 million from a previously allotted Sh10 million.

Fuel budget was also quoted at Sh98.9 million, a rise from the previously indicated Sh73 million.

The increases may signal an expected frequency of travel by the Kenyan Head of State even as the 2022 General Election campaign season kicks off.

Uhuru announces he will be on the campaign trail ahead of 2022 elections

During his recent working tour of Mombasa, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that he had been focusing on service delivery but was now going to hit the road inspecting legacy projects and delving into the 2022 succession politics.

He disclosed that he would join the conversations on who is best suited to be elected into office, an indication that he will soon be seen on the campaign trail.

“Some people want to eat and breath politics day and night. I tried to convince them to focus on delivering first but I was told I don’t have the power to stop them and I gave up.

"I told them if that is what you have decided, go right ahead, I will work with those who want to work. When the right time for politics comes we will also have our way. That time is now and you will hear us ” President Kenyatta said.