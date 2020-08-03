Details have emerged on how one of Kenya's most wealthy and powerful families came together to raise Sh800 million towards the payment of a court fine made against one of them - businesswoman Grace Wakhungu of the Awori clan.

Multiple mnedia outlets quoted their sources within the extensive Awori clan reporting that Wakhungu's fine was ready and was only awaiting clearance from the DPP, the EACC, and KRA.

Grace is the mother to former Environment CS and current Ambassador to France Prof Judi Wakhungu as well as former Coca Coca executive Susan Wakhungu-Githuku. She also has a son, Ben Wakhungu, who works with the Kenya Red Cross.

The Wakhungu nuclear family raised Sh 197million towards their mother's release.

Former Vice President Moody Awori, who is also Grace's elder bother, contributed Sh135 million towards the kitty.

A wealthy nephew of the convicted business woman added Sh100 million cash donation to the rescue fund.

The Awori siblings in Uganda were not left behind with her brother Aggrey Siroyi Awori contributing Sh41 million.

Aggrey is a retired Olympian and was the the first Harvard student to win the long jump.

He is one of Uganda's most prominent politicians having contested the Presidency in 2001 where he emerged at number three.

Dr Mary Okello, another successful Awori sibling, gave Sh28 million for the freedom of her elder sister.

Mary Okello is Kenya’s first woman bank manager and founder of Makini Schools where she recently sold a 71 per cent stake for an estimated Sh1 billion.

Grace's nephews and nieces from her late brothers, Hannington Awori and Prof Nelson Awori, contributed Sh93 million.

Hannington was one of Kenya's pioneer civil engineers before he became a renowned corporate executives and served in prestigious boards including Unilever, nation media, Standard Chartered bank.

Nelson Awori, a renowned surgeon, performed Africa’s first kidney transplant at Nairobi Hospital in 1978. The Prof Nelson Awori Centre next to the Nairobi Hospital is named after him.

Toyota Kenya Chairman and Kenya's former Ambassador to Japan Dennis Awori gave Sh15 milllion while other Awori siblings gave another cumulative Sh54 million bringing the total funds to Sh663 million.

A private funds drive by Grace's network of friends raised Sh236 million bring the total to Sh899 million.

Grace Wakhungu is required to pay a fine of Sh707,725,562 as an alternative to the prison sentence of 69 years.

Her former business partner and current Sirisia MP John Waluke, has only managed to raise Sh250 million out of the Sh727,725,562 million needed to save him from serving prison time.