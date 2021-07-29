How the Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month was marked in Kenya

Cleft palate is a common birth condition and it can occur alone or as part of a genetic condition or syndrome. The symptoms arise from the opening in the mouth., resulting to difficulty speaking and feeding.

Normally Surgery restores normal function with minimal scarring. If required, speech therapy helps correct speaking difficulties.

In recognition of National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month, Jumia, Mac and Cleftie Clique Kenya Association partnered to celebrate the Cleft Lip and Palate Women ahead of National Lipstick Day celebrated on 29th July.

“This year’s theme of the National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month is ‘celebrating the difference’ and that is exactly what we aim to do today by celebrating these beautiful women and rewarding them with a complete Mac makeover and gift hampers”, said Sheilla Mwaura, Mac Cosmetics Retail Operation Manager.

cleft lip palate Pulse Live Kenya

Pauline Masese who is the Mmarketing Manager at Jumia said that Everyone has a story to share and she believes every smile tells a unique story.

“Everyone has a story to share and I believe every smile tells a unique story and that is why we’re glad to partner with one of our brands Mac this National Lipstick Day/week to celebrate women with cleft lip and palate and make this day memorable for them in every way”, said Pauline Masese.

Cleft Lip and Palate Awareness Week/Month is about celebrating differences, not only in how people look and sound, but also in the experiences that make people different.

“We are glad to partner with Jumia and Mac to create awareness by identifying those in the community living with the Cleft Lip and Palate deformity and try to influence policy changes i.e for Cleft care to be considered a disability not a cosmetic surgery as this deformity affects our functions”, noted Cleftie Clique Kenya Founder Lucia Moki.

Lucia’s motivation comes from the need to change the narrative. The need to have every child born with a craniofacial defect(s) treated with dignity and receive the proper treatment to enable them function well in their communities or society at large.

To make the world a safer place for her brothers and sisters living with these deformities through sensitization of the public hence less or no stigmatization - for a generation who need to grow in acceptance for who they are without going through shame and isolation.