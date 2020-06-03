Who said these words during covid-19 presser - Take a quiz?
Are you upto date?
If we continue to behave normally, this disease will treat us abnormally - who said these words?
CAS Mercy Mwangangi
CS Mutahi Kagwe
President Uhuru Kenyatta
CS Mutahi Kagwe Next question
CS Mutahi Kagwe uttered the words during a covid-19 press briefing
who are the two Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) for health
Mercy Mwangangi and Rashid Aman
Mercy Mwangangi and Mutahi Kagwe
Patrick Amoth and Rashid Aman
Mercy Mwangangi and Rashid Aman Next question
Mercy Mwangangi and Rashid Aman are the two CASs for Health
Which of these does not stop the spread of coronavirus?
Wearing a mask in public
Regular handwashing
observing social distance
Shaking hands and hugging
Shaking hands and hugging Next question
Shaking hands and hugging does not stop the spread of Covid-19
Which of these counties is not on partial lockdown?
Nairobi
Mombasa
Nyeri
Kwale
Nyeri Next question
Nyeri has not been put on lockdown due to covid-19
What time does Kenya's nationwide curfew start?
8PM - 5 AM
7PM - 5AM
7AM - 5PM
7PM - 5AM Next question
The dusk to dawn curfew starts at 7PM to 5AM
