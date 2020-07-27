The online forex trading concept is quickly being mainstreamed as a source of livelihood especially during the Covid19 crisis when most people are working from home.

EGM Securities Limited is Kenya’s first online non-dealing foreign exchange broker to be licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and has been instrumental in helping budding traders realize their potential through their platform FXPesa.

To reward traders on its platform, FXPesa has now introduced the third edition of its live competition dubbed Master of the Markets Live Competition which will see top traders win generous cash prizes.

The ranking will be based on the amount of profit that traders earn using their capital – the number one trader will be the one with the highest percentage of returns from staked investment.

The idea is for traders to improve their skills and realize their full potential by competing with the best – of course with the cash prizes as an icing on the cake.

The competition started on 20th July and will run until August 6th 2020.

The best trader will walk home with $1000 (Sh100,000) while the 2nd best trader will get $700 (Sh70,000).

The number three best trader will get $500 (Sh50,000) while those who are ranked between positions four and ten will each get $100 (Sh10,000).