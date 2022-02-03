RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Posta Kenya and Huduma centres locked in Sh1.7B wrangle

Authors:

Amos Robi

The Postal Corporation hosts a large number of Huduma centres in the country

File image of the G.P.O. Huduma Centre
File image of the G.P.O. Huduma Centre

Kenyans seeking services from Huduma centres may face disappointment if a stalemate between the Huduma centres and Postal Services of Kenya is not resolved.

Recommended articles

The Postal Corporation of Kenya which houses a number of the centres has raised concerns over an accumulated Sh1.7 billion in rent arrears.

Should Kenya Posta pursue plans to evict the centres, not only will government service delivery be affected but also put crucial government data, which is held by the Huduma project, at risk.

Kenya Posta hosts the Kakamega, Nakuru, Meru, Mombasa, Machakos, Kisii, Bungoma, Marsabit and Isiolo Huduma centres at their post offices in the loctations.

Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye, speaking before Parliament’s Administration and Security Committee, advised the government - through the National Assembly - to help the facilities in permanently acquiring the spaces they currently occupy or find alternative spaces for them.

Functions of Kenya government's Huduma centres

Some of the services offered at Huduma centres include processing new identity cards and replacements when lost, application and issuance of certificates of good conduct, issuance of driver's licenses and other such services.

Huduma centre GPO
Huduma centre GPO Pulse Live Kenya

The centres were launched in 2013 in a bid to ease service delivery to the people and as part of the Vision 2030 flagship projects. Kimonye further told the committee there were plans to establish ten more centres and that some of the facilities needed expansion.

"Some of the Huduma Centres are very small like Embu and there is a need to acquire a bigger space,” the PS said.

Kimonye added that there is a need for urgency to boost funding for public services.

In the wake of Covid-19 the centres were also secured with Ministry of Health-approved protocols to curb the spread of the virus, including temporary closure to allow fumigation.

The efficiency of the centres post-Covid-19 has also been in question as a section of Kenyans say the booking system introduced did not aid efficiency at the centres.

Others have, however, argues that the cue management systems at the centres have improved the quality of services while maintaining the Covid-19 prevention measures.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lang'ata parliamentary seat heats up as Ouma Oluga joins race

Lang'ata parliamentary seat heats up as Ouma Oluga joins race

Posta Kenya and Huduma centres locked in Sh1.7B wrangle

Posta Kenya and Huduma centres locked in Sh1.7B wrangle

How I spent Sh200M on Mudavadi - Atwoli narrates [Video]

How I spent Sh200M on Mudavadi - Atwoli narrates [Video]

Police arrest one of Rwanda's most wanted fugitives

Police arrest one of Rwanda's most wanted fugitives

House help killed after Sh6,000 went missing from employer's house

House help killed after Sh6,000 went missing from employer's house

Speculation rife over DP Ruto's whereabouts, after skipping campaign trail for 2 days

Speculation rife over DP Ruto's whereabouts, after skipping campaign trail for 2 days

EALA MP arrested after remark on arming Kenyan citizens

EALA MP arrested after remark on arming Kenyan citizens

KMTC rolls out English proficiency training for nurses

KMTC rolls out English proficiency training for nurses

Karua, Jirongo sign pact with One Kenya Alliance

Karua, Jirongo sign pact with One Kenya Alliance

Trending

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Sitaki kuolewa tena

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

Father leaves Sh500 and unusual note before ending his life

A family in Embakasi’s Tassia estate is in mourning after their 3-year-old son Derick Okeyo, was abducted by his biological father and killed in cold blood.

Top KCSE student arrested in DRC on suspicion of terrorism

Authorities in DR Congo have arrested Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Chotara who scored an A- (minus) in the 2014 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).