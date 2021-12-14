RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenya's vaccine requirements infringe rights - Human Rights Watch

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

No Vaccination, No services’

TOPSHOT - A medical health worker injects the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a woman as they visit door-to-door to deliver the vaccines to people who live far from health facilities in Siaya, Kenya, on May 18, 2021. (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A medical health worker injects the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a woman as they visit door-to-door to deliver the vaccines to people who live far from health facilities in Siaya, Kenya, on May 18, 2021. (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Human Rights Watch, the Ministry of Health decision to set December 21 as the deadline for all Kenyans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a violation of human rights.

Recommended articles

"Given that approximately 10 percent of adults in Kenya had been vaccinated by the end of November, based on Health Ministry figures, the requirement risks violating the rights to work, health, education, and social security for millions of Kenyans," stated International Non-Governmental Organization, Human Rights Watch.

On Sunday November 21, Kagwe said from December 21, all Kenyans will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated before they are allowed into hotels, bars and restaurants or access to in-person to government services.

The services affected will include public transportation, education, immigration, hospitals, and prison visitation.

“While the government has an obligation to protect its people from serious public health threats, the measures must be reasonable and proportional,” said Adi Radhakrishnan, Africa research fellow at Human Rights Watch.

“Vaccination coverage hinges on availability and accessibility, and the government’s new measures could leave millions of Kenyans unable to get essential government services.”

Kenya’s vaccination campaign began in March prioritizing health workers, teachers, security personnel, and people over the age of 58.

Eligibility expanded to all adults starting in June. Currently, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Sinopharm vaccines are available in Kenya. However, Health Ministry data indicates that there is a limited supply.

Kenya, with an estimated adult population of 27.2 million and a total population of 55 million, has received approximately 23 million doses as of December 11 since the start of the vaccination program.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya's vaccine requirements infringe rights - Human Rights Watch

Kenya's vaccine requirements infringe rights - Human Rights Watch

Billionaire nicknamed 'Wambui wa Ruto' in more trouble with DCI

Billionaire nicknamed 'Wambui wa Ruto' in more trouble with DCI

Europe’s ‘last dictator’ Lukashenko, aims to strengthen ties with Kenya

Europe’s ‘last dictator’ Lukashenko, aims to strengthen ties with Kenya

Moses Kuria scheduled for rare surgery in Dubai

Moses Kuria scheduled for rare surgery in Dubai

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Woman who received Sh102M from boyfriend given demands to access the money

Woman who received Sh102M from boyfriend given demands to access the money

Turn darkness to positive energy - Uhuru's message on his last Jamhuri Day in power

Turn darkness to positive energy - Uhuru's message on his last Jamhuri Day in power

Protests outside Uhuru Gardens as Kenyans locked out of Jamhuri Day event [Videos]

Protests outside Uhuru Gardens as Kenyans locked out of Jamhuri Day event [Videos]

Stop speculating, give us privacy - late Ken Osinde's family asks

Stop speculating, give us privacy - late Ken Osinde's family asks

Trending

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Ngina Kenyatta roasted over her speech on Youth Empowerment

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU graduates 'threatening' civilians

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU Graguates ‘threatening’ civilians

Woman who received Sh102M from boyfriend given demands to access the money

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel

KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

KUCCPS claims 32 year old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago