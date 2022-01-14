Hungarian President set to arrive in Kenya on Sunday

Áder will make a four-day state visit accompanied by First Lady Anita Herczegh. Áder will have talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

“His Excellency János Áder, President of the Republic of Hungary will arrive in the country on Sunday, 16th January 2022 for a four-day State Visit at the invitation of President Uhuru Kenyatta” said Kanze.

They will officially be received by their hosts President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi on Monday.

Áder is set to visit projects related to Hungary. His itinerary will include a visit of the St. Joseph's Parish and Vocational Training Center of The Worker, supported by Hungary Helps, where he is preparing a donation.

He will then go to the National Hospital for Spinal Surgery, which received medical instruments in the framework of a Hungarian-Slovenian cooperation.

Pulse Live Kenya

His final visit will see him sample farm of Twiga, a Kenyan distributor of the Hungarian-developed Water Guard product.

The President is currently in Ghana focusing on areas of cooperation aimed at boosting foreign trade and securing mutual benefits.

Áder together with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo confirmed their wish to cooperate in the areas of trade, pharmaceuticals, info-communications, water management, and environment protection.

They also agreed to set up a mixed economic committee to promote bilateral projects. The two presidents discussed security challenges around the Sahel region, especially concerning jihadist forces that pose a serious threat.