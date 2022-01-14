RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Hungarian President set to arrive in Kenya on Sunday

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

This will be the first time the Hungarian visits Kenya

Hungarian President János Áder is set to make his first visit to Kenya on Sunday, according to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.
Hungarian President János Áder is set to make his first visit to Kenya on Sunday, according to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

Hungarian President János Áder is set to make his first visit to Kenya on Sunday, according to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

Recommended articles

Áder will make a four-day state visit accompanied by First Lady Anita Herczegh. Áder will have talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

“His Excellency János Áder, President of the Republic of Hungary will arrive in the country on Sunday, 16th January 2022 for a four-day State Visit at the invitation of President Uhuru Kenyatta” said Kanze.

They will officially be received by their hosts President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi on Monday.

Áder is set to visit projects related to Hungary. His itinerary will include a visit of the St. Joseph's Parish and Vocational Training Center of The Worker, supported by Hungary Helps, where he is preparing a donation.

He will then go to the National Hospital for Spinal Surgery, which received medical instruments in the framework of a Hungarian-Slovenian cooperation.

The President is currently in Ghana focusing on areas of cooperation aimed at boosting foreign trade and securing mutual benefits.
The President is currently in Ghana focusing on areas of cooperation aimed at boosting foreign trade and securing mutual benefits. Pulse Live Kenya

His final visit will see him sample farm of Twiga, a Kenyan distributor of the Hungarian-developed Water Guard product.

The President is currently in Ghana focusing on areas of cooperation aimed at boosting foreign trade and securing mutual benefits.

Áder together with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo confirmed their wish to cooperate in the areas of trade, pharmaceuticals, info-communications, water management, and environment protection.

They also agreed to set up a mixed economic committee to promote bilateral projects. The two presidents discussed security challenges around the Sahel region, especially concerning jihadist forces that pose a serious threat.

The presence of UN peacekeepers in the area should be increased rather than reduced, Akufo-Addo said.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hungarian President set to arrive in Kenya on Sunday

Hungarian President set to arrive in Kenya on Sunday

Details of Sh29M Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi [Photos and Videos]

Details of Sh29M Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi [Photos and Videos]

Natembeya explains what deployment to President's office means

Natembeya explains what deployment to President's office means

What transpired during Uhuru's luncheon with MPs at State House [Videos]

What transpired during Uhuru's luncheon with MPs at State House [Videos]

Kenyans can now travel to 72 countries without a visa

Kenyans can now travel to 72 countries without a visa

Irony as Ruto condemns handouts, and dishes out Sh3 million cash

Irony as Ruto condemns handouts, and dishes out Sh3 million cash

Street protest held over CS Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students

Street protest held over CS Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students

DP Ruto allies celebrate RC Natembeya’s resignation

DP Ruto allies celebrate RC Natembeya’s resignation

Uhuru redeploys Natembeya to his office

Uhuru redeploys Natembeya to his office

Trending

Kenyans rate Kabogo's Karate skills [Video]

Kenyans rate William Kabogo's Karate skills

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned by UK politician [Photos]

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned Lord Michael Spencer [Photos]

US TV anchor mistaken for Kenya Power boss

Ben Terry of KPLC TV

Update: Kenya Power gives status of restoration of electricity supply

Kenya Power CEO & MD Jared Othieno announces launch of Live Line Programme to curb power outages during maintenance