Hussein Mohamed speaks after appointment to DP Ruto’s Presidential Campaign team

Dennis Milimo

Nothing gives me more pleasure than being part of this team - Hussein Mohamed

MP Kimani Ichungwa, Deputy President William Ruto and Hussein Mohamed

Celebrated Media Personality Hussein Mohamed has welcomed his appointment as Head of Communications in Deputy President William Ruto's Presidential Campaign team with both hands.

In a statement shared via his official Twitter handle, Hussein said that he is happy to part of the winning team as he resonates well with the hustler story.

The former Citizen TV news anchor made the tweet, response to DP Ruto’s announcement that he is the new Head of Communications in his Presidential campaign team.

“Asante Your Excellency! I share with the hustler story and so do majority of Kenyans. Nothing gives me more pleasure than being part of this team that is driving a paradigm shift in our politics and ultimately, governance! from top-down, to bottom-up,” reads a tweet from Hussein Mohamed.

On Monday, Deputy President William Ruto used his social media pages to welcome Hussein to Hustler Nation.

“@HusseinMohamedg, renowned TV journalist, has been appointed Head of Communications in the William Ruto Presidential Campaign. Welcome to the Hustler team,” reads a tweet from DP Ruto.

Elgeyo Markwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen welcomed Hussein Mohamed to hustler nation with a tweet that reads; “Well in my brother @HusseinMohamedg. We are richer and stronger with you,”.

Dennis Itumbi wrote; "Congratulations, my brother Hussein Mohammed. Again, as we have said, we will choose our FRIENDS! No-one will do that for US. Hatupangwingwi! #HustlerNation. Communications just got stronger".

Hussein Mohamed's Exit from Citizen

Hussein announced his departure from the S.K Macharia owned media house in October 2019, after working at the station for 10 years.

"It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon," tweeted Hussein Mohamed.

The soft-spoken scribe exited the media industry at a time he had worked at Citizen TV for a decade, rising from a low-level reporter to one of the station's highly reputable journalists.

He was particularly hailed for his interviewing skills that saw him interview prominent political figures with tough questions, while at the same time keeping them civil.

Among the high-profile figures he interviewed include Deputy President William Ruto, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, among others.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

