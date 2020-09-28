Jubilee nominated MP David Ole Sankok has said he has always been grateful to the doctor who paralyzed his leg and left him to live a life of stability from an early age of only twelve years.

The MP shared his life story saying he had been born without any disability until he suffered pneumonia at the age of twelve.

He was taken to hospital but it was late at night and the doctor who attended to him appears to have been negligent and paralyzed his nerves as he was injecting him with medicine.

"The hospital was a long way and we did not have cars here so we walked many kilometers and got to the hospital at midnight. The doctor had to be woken up close to 5 times and he eventually came and gave me an injection. Unfortunately when I got home my leg could not move."

"What happened is he probably got confused. Normally, doctors divide the buttock cheeks into four quadrants and the injection is supposed to be on the upper quadrant where there are no nerves but for me the doctor injected me on the lower part, paralyzing my leg nerves," the MP narrated.

The legislator added that despite the challenges he initially faced after losing mobility, he was still grateful because the incident changed his life and drew him away from his career goal of being a cattle rustler.

"All along, I had wanted to become a moran and a cattle rustler so I can bring my father more cattle. However, losing my leg meant I had no choice but to focus on my studies. That doctor is now retired in Naivasha and I often visit and thank him because that accident changed me from a moran to an MP. I'm a nominated MP because of my disability many people have good legs but they do not have the benefits I enjoy," Sankok added.

The nominated MP said he would not seek to be nominated a second time saying he would retire to do other things once his term ends in 2022.