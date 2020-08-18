Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has said that he blames Deputy President William Ruto for convincing them that President Uhuru Kenyatta was his true friend, to get him elected as president.

In a post on his social media pages, the legislator stated that he regrets voting for President Uhuru Kenyatta because he did not know his true nature.

“I regret voting Uhuru Kenyatta. I didn't know his true colours. But I blame @WilliamsRuto because he convinced some of us that Uhuru was his true friend. Anyway, May God protect Kenyans,” said Oscar Sudi.

The Kapseret MP who is a close friend and one of the leaders allied to DP Ruto has been very vocal about the differences playing out lately, between Uhuru and Ruto.

DP William Ruto with MP Oscar Sudi and other leaders

DP Ruto not in government

In June, Sudi disclosed that DP William Ruto has not been in Government since Jubilee was re-elected in 2017, for their second term in office.

He stated that all the DP has is a name, a big office and vehicles which all come courtesy of holding the office of Deputy President.

“Mimi naongeanga ukweli kuanzia tupate 2017 hii uongozi ya pili, William Ruto hayuko kwa serikali period. Ni jina tu na magari na ofisi kwisha. Unajua ukweli ni mzuri Jalas, si nilisema mwaka jana hii urafiki ya William Ruto na Uhuru Kenyatta ni fake na niko hapo. (I’m only speaking the truth, since 2017 after re-election William Ruto has not been in Government. DP is only a name and cars and an office. Last year I said William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta’s friendship was fake, I’m still there),” said MP Sudi.