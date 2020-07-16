Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has made it clear to his followers that he does not own an Instagram account.

Speaking on Thursday, Miguna mentioned that he doesn’t own any account under the social media platform, and neither has he used it before.

He went on to mention that nay accounts purporting to be him or using his name are all fake and no one should be duped by them.

The self-declared Revolutionary insisted that he only own Twitter and Facebook accounts which are all verified and can be differentiated by the blue verification tick.

“Patriots, please be informed that I do not have any Instagram account(s) and I have never used that platform. All the Instagram accounts pretending to be me are fraudulent. I have only one Twitter handle and a Facebook page - both are VERIFIED (they have blue ticks.) Thank you,” tweeted Miguna.

A quick check by Pulse Live revealed that indeed there are tens of accounts claiming to be the former advisor to former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

Miguna fell out with Raila shortly after he was forcefully deported to Canada for taking part in Mr. Odinga’s mock swearing in which took place at Nairobi's Uhuru Park grounds.

The lawyer claims that Raila Odinga betrayed him by not protecting him from being deported, even after his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.