Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Tuesday evening narrated his 36-hour experience in the hands of the police.

Malala said trouble started on Sunday night when around twenty DCI officers stormed his house in Kitengela and demanded that he surrenders.

The Senator declined to surrender for several hours but was ultimately picked up on Monday at 11am.

"They denied me basic services until I had to surrender because they had cut the power and cut my water services," he said.

Malala further narrated that immediately after he was arrested, he was treated to a dramatic chase around Nairobi metropolitan area including a trip to Ngong Hills which borders the dreaded Ngong Forest.

The Ngong Forest is famously known as an assassination spot where former Assistant Minister JM Kariuki was founded murdered in 1975.

"The car was driven very carelessly and over speeding. May be they were afraid they would be accosted by wananchi. It was not a good experience and I got very scared when they took me to Ngong Hills after which they took me down to Thika road then down to Banana area and along they were not talking to me.

"They denied me a chance to be accompanied by a lawyer or even a friend so I was alone with close to twenty officers. I was frightened but I thank God he gave me the courage to persevere," Malala said.

The Senator denied a claim by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria that the reason for his arrest was because he had received some money but failed to vote as agreed.