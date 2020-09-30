City lawyer and husband to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Kamotho Waiganjo, has been forced to clarified that he has not defected to the so called Hustler nation supportive of Deputy President William Ruto.

Waiganjo raised eyebrows after he made a statement admitting that the hustler movement was spreading and gaining popularity among ordinary voters.

"Confession; I am one of those who dismissed the “hustler” narrative. Surely Kenyans are wiser, I thought. Been in the villages for a couple of days. I am less dismissive...and that’s all I’m gonna say about that," he stated.

The statement was widely shared by Ruto's online campaign team with some speculating that the lawyer's sentiments meant he was in support of the DP's 2022 presidential campaign.

The first gentlemen of Kirinyaga, however, said he was merely warning Ruto;s opponents against dismissing the hustler political movement.

"For the UNEQUIVOCAL record I am no part of the Hustler narrative. I know better. I’ve been around a long time. In any event I suspect it’s skin deep. Just do not dismiss it. In the meantime, Do not pigeon hole me," he said in a Facebook post.

The Deputy President's messaging team has recently put up an aggressive campaign to present Ruto as the candidate of the poor working class.

The DP's opponents have criticized his branding claiming he is misleading Kenyans into believing that he is one of them when he is in fact a wealthy politician giving what they have described as cheap tokens.