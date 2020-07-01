ODM Leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday thanked Kenyans for their prayers while he was being treated at a Dubai hospital.

Raila spoke to Kenyans in a video message published by his daughter Winner who accompanied him to Dubai.

He said he was feeling strong and rejuvenated and that he would soon resume his busy schedule.

"Dad, people are talking as if you were in ICU, how are you feeling" Winnie asks his father in the short video.

"I'm feeling great. Strong and rejuvenated. I feel so good to be out of the hospital and to be getting this fresh air. I want to thank all my friends and supporters who have sent me messages of goodwill and prayers. This is why I have recovered so fast and it is wonderful," the ODM Leader said.

On Monday, the family of the former Prime Minister said he would stay longer in Dubai even after he was discharged after a minor surgery.

His wife Ida said the extended stay would help him fully recuperate away from the delegations that would otherwise interrupt his rest time were he to recuperate in Kenya.

Here is the video: