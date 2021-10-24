I organized a crowd for Raila during Eldoret visit - Oscar Sudi spills

As always, the politician's controversial utterances have caused uproar and reactions as members of the public and political commentators seek to establish where the truth lies.

Mr Sudi's latest target has been Ambassador Stephen Tarus who delivered a condolence message to the late Agnes Tirop's family during her burial on Saturday October 23, 2021.

Amb. Tarus read out a message on behalf of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga amid jeers from the crowd that had gathered to mourn the athlete.

The action attracted harsh criticism from Sudi who went ahead to claim that the message may have been crafted by Tarus without any involvement from Odinga.

"The CAS is here reading us statements but the national government has not done anything for these athletes. We have very many conmen here, even this government is just full of conmen. Another one here is purporting to read a statement from Raila, this is just fraud.

"I can tell you for free that Tarus has written that statement himself. All these people are just frauds. I saw Tarus speaking in Eldoret the other day against Ruto. Your stomach is very small compared to all these people, don't speak against someone from your own bloodline," Sudi stated.

Sudi versus Robert Alai

Popular blogger Robert Alai posted a clip of Mr Sudi bashing Amb. Tarus with the caption: "See the rage, anger and almost lynching of a simple politician Tarus in Iten when he simply read Raila’s speech and promised an alternative voice."

The remark has earned Mr Alai a taste of Sudi's one liners where the legislator went as far as calling the blogger 'stupid'.

"I wish to inform conman and broker Robert Broker Alai that am not his caliber. I personally talk to Baba directly, I even advise him on some of the issues and he listens to me. Am not stupid.

"We in UDA shall not fall to your cheap propaganda and stupidity like those surrounding Baba while spoiling for him. For your information I mobilized crowd for Baba when he came to Eldoret... To you Robert Alai; you can't miss to be among the top 3 most stupid people in Kenya," Sudi posted.

He went on to label the Ambassador and one Mzee Patrice Chepkwony who drummed up support for Mr Odinga in the region as conmen.