Former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has for the first time spoken on the deteriorated relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Wednesday night, Kiunjuri revisited a public dress down by President Kenyatta during the Nairobi International Trade Fair held in October last year.

The former CS said the incident was the worst humiliation he had undergone in his twenty five years in politics adding that he was still pained by the fact that his son watched the incident.

"The President reprimanded me in public and I still remember that because it was the worst humiliation. In fact my son was watching TV that day and it still pains me when I remember what he was subjected to," Kiunjuri said.

He added that despite the incident, he did not harbor any bitterness against President Kenyatta who later sacked him early this year.

"Some people remember the bad things the wrongs but for me I choose to remember the good things. I have a lot of respect for President Kenyatta and I'm grateful he gave me the chance to serve. The President has the right to fire and hire with no explanation," he said.

On his new political party, The Service Party (TSP). Kiunjuri he had decided to start his own party because Jubilee had failed to live up to expectations.

The former CS said he had folded his former Grand National Unity (GNU) to former the Jubilee Party but no longer believed in the ruling coalition.

"I folded GNU to form Jubilee but when you look at the current problems in the party so I had to soldier on with TSP," he remarked.