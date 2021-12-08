RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

I survived but my friend didn't - Kabete survivor narrates ordeal

Cyprian Kimutai

Killer cop was stressed over family - murder probe, friends say

Constable Benson imbatu who shot and killed six people before turning gun on himself on December 7, 2021. He was under probe over murder of a man in Mountain View estateImage: Handout
Constable Benson imbatu who shot and killed six people before turning gun on himself on December 7, 2021. He was under probe over murder of a man in Mountain View estateImage: Handout

Only two of the eight people shot by a trigger-happy police officer, Benson Imbatu on Tuesday survived.

One of the two survivors, Moses Mwea has finally opened up about the horrific ordeal.

The 22-year-old was among individuals around Kabete area who had attended a night vigil.

A few minutes past midnight, he and his friend decided to go back home for some much needed rest.

It was on their way home when they encountered the now infamous, Benson Imbatu. The constable ordered the two to raise their hands to which they complied.

"We did as we were instructed to and that's when the officer opened fire," Mwas narrated the incident, now permanently etched on his mind.

"My friend was struck twice on his chest, one bullet ripped through his body and penetrated my right arm," Mwas continued.

As the cop continued shooting, Mwas and his friend ran for cover but due to the extent of the injuries, the latter couldn't go further.

At a distance, Mwas saw the killer cop fatally shoot his friend in the head.

Kabete shooting survivor recounts horrific gun attack that left 7 dead - YouTube

Government intervention

Cabinet Secretary of Interior, Fred Matiang’i said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service are undertaking an active investigation on the matter and will keep the public fully updated.

“The DCI and the Police Internal Affairs department are already on location. Within three days, we should be able to share with the public the findings from the investigations. We have nothing to hide,” the CS said.

CS Matiang’i said the government will commit more resources to mental health and counselling in the Police and Prisons departments to help officers deal with personal challenges.

“Like any other members of society, Police and Prisons officers are susceptible to mental health challenges and other pressures including drugs and substance abuse,” CS Matiang’i said in a statement.

“We have had challenges across the country – not only in the National Police Service. There are mental issues, social pressure and cases of homicides.

It’s not going to be a matter of the police or the provincial administration. It requires all of us. That is how we build a strong community,” he concluded.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

