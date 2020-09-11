Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has confessed that he regrets joining politics, asking God for forgiveness in what he termed as being ignorant and abandoning his people.

In his late night post, Sonko mentioned that the worst decision he has ever made in his life was joining politics.

“I swear! Haki yaki ya Mungu tena! I regret joining politics. It was one of the worst decisions I have ever made. As I retire to bed, I pray that God forgives me of my ignorance that led me to abandon his people in the wilderness after being forced by circumstances. Mungu nisamehe. Tomorrow lies in your hands and because you live I can courageously forge forward” reads Mike Sonko’s post.

His statement comes at a time, the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has ordered the Governor to be charged afresh (Monday) in his Sh10 million graft case, after amending the charge sheet to include an abuse of office charge.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

The Governor is alleged to have received Sh.10 million between January 10 and January 19, 2019 from Web Tribe through ROG security limited in order to facilitate payments by the County Government.

Sonko is facing economic crimes, unlawful acquisition of property and irregular payments charges, that saw the County lose up to Sh357 million.

On Monday, the anti-corruption court noted that the case which will take 28 days will be allocated 5 hours daily with no adjournments allowed.

The prosecution also ruled out the possibility of a plea bargain, saying that they have not been approached by the defense.