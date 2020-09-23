Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday announced that he had accepted the Jubilee Party's decision not to field a candidate for the Msambweni by-election.

Ruto said he was of a different view and wanted his ally Sharlet Mariam Akinyi Onyango to contest the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

He added that out of the consideration for the need to speak in unity, he would support the party position on the by-election.

"We have held a meeting with the SG (Raphael Tuju) on the decision made. I am satisfied with the decision. Those who had intentions to use Jubilee Party in Msambweni to use alternative avenues."

"I was of a complete different view that the party should have fielded a candidate. We want to speak from one position as a party, I however sympathize with Mariam who is here," Ruto said.

The DP said he had not been consulted before the decision not to field a candidate was made.

Tuju had earlier idnicated that the decision was arrived at after internal consultations but did not name those who were kept in the loop.

Mariam recently defected from ODM and had been accompanying the DP in several of his meetings .