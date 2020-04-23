Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has disclosed that he warned Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko not to sign the 'unlawful' Nairobi County takeover deal.

In a tweet, Miguna said that the deal that led to the formation of Nairobi Metropolitan Service which took over key functions from the County of Nairobi, was a way by President Uhuru Kenyatta to destroy devolution.

“I warned @MikeSonko not to sign the unlawful takeover of Nairobi by the Mafia. I told him that Despot Uhuru Kenyatta was bent on destroying devolution the same way his thieving father had destroyed devolution in 1960s. Mbuvi must RENOUNCE his membership in the Mafia!” said the exiled lawyer.

Miguna's words came after Governor Mike Sonko said that he was not given enough time to read the takeover deal by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko said that to-date he had not been given a copy of the agreement and that he will head to court to contest the deal.

The Governor, however, absolved President Uhuru Kenyatta from the dramatic transfer saying the​​ head of state had been misled by his officers.

"When we started this process the President had good intentions on Nairobi but some of his greedy officers in gov't especially the ones who hate me have hijacked the process to embarrass and frustrate me with a lot of impunity. I will not sign in fact this the time to terminate the transfer of functions deed."

"To date I have not been furnished with a copy of the deed. I was not given sufficient time to even read the draft. I was just told it is a good thing on service delivery to the Great people of Nairobi as I deal with my court cases since I love you people of Nairobi and I have your interests at heart I had to accept without even going through the document thoroughly," the Governor complained.

