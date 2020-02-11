ODM Leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday delivered a powerful tribute to Kenya's second President Daniel arap Moi.

Unlike the rest of the speakers at the memorial service held at the Nyayo National Stadium, Raila boldly made reference to Mois mistakes including his own torture and detention by the former President's henchmen at the Nyayo Torture Chambers.

He, however, clarified that he and Moi had forgiven each other and made their peace.

"He was human. He made great contributions and like all human beings, he had his weaknesses. We rememner the good things he did like free milk, Maziwa ya Nyayo and also trying to consolidate the people of Kenya. In doing so, he also made some mistakes and Im one of his victims."

"He was forgiving, just as I'm forgiving. We made our peace and we shook hands and we worked together to bring this country a new constitution. We work to bring our country together and forget the mistakes he made as a human being," Odinga said.

The former Prime Minister said he would enhance Moi's unity initiative to promote the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is his brainchild alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga delivered his tribute on his own behalf and on behalf of the family of Kenya's founding President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

He was accompanied by his brother Oburu Odinga. His wife, Ida, who is also a victim of Moi's underhand tactics did not attend the memorial service.