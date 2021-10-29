RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

George Okoth feared telling his bosses he was resigning to join the US army because he had only applied by chance. Now his journey has taken him to places he didn’t expect.

George Okoth with a colleague from the US Army
George Okoth with a colleague from the US Army

George Okoth was a priest in Kenya but his journey has taken him places he didn’t expect, such as joining the United States military.

Recommended articles

In a video shared by the US Department of Defence, US Army Chaplain George Okoth recalled how a chance application landed him a job as a US Army chaplain.

After teaching in the seminary in Kenya, he applied for a sabbatical to travel to the US.

Okoth got an opportunity to serve in one of the dioceses abroad where soldiers visited for rest and recuperation, popularly known as R and R in military circles.

Kenyan Soldier in US Army: I was picked 30 mins after applying

Some of the soldiers would tell Okoth that the US military requires priests but he didn’t pay much thought to it, until one day he decided to give it a try.

I went online filled my name and in 30 minutes somebody called me from Fort Knox, and told me they would love to have a priest join and would send me a package the next day.

A few days they sent me another package for medical. After a day I was told I qualified,” he narrated.

Okoth explained that the hardest part about joining the US army was telling his bishop that he would be leaving the church.

The priest had gone through the whole process without informing his fellow clergymen because he didn’t believe the application would be successful.

George Okoth
George Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

They tried to discourage me but I said no, I had already signed up and wanted to do it (join the US Army).

It has been over 15 years but Okoth says it still feels like he just joined the military.

What kept me going is that I had to serve the soldiers and as a citizen, my civic responsibility is to give,” he said.

Okoth is currently attached to the US Army Southern European Task Force in Africa.

The Chaplain Corps of the US Army consists of ordained clergy of multiple faiths who are commissioned army officers serving as military chaplains as well as enlisted soldiers who serve as assistants.

George Okoth with US army soldiers
George Okoth with US army soldiers Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Finally after close to two years, schools in Uganda set to be reopened

Finally after close to two years, schools in Uganda set to be reopened

MP shows up with Sh25 million gifts to unemployed youth [Video]

MP shows up with Sh25 million gifts to unemployed youth [Video]

Apostle James Ng'ang'a lands in trouble, investigations underway

Apostle James Ng'ang'a lands in trouble, investigations underway

How Kiambu businessman lost Sh1.5m entire life savings chasing Sh500K deal

How Kiambu businessman lost Sh1.5m entire life savings chasing Sh500K deal

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Trending

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the Karen Hospital where he has been receiving treatment for severe burns

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal