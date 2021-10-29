Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

In a video shared by the US Department of Defence, US Army Chaplain George Okoth recalled how a chance application landed him a job as a US Army chaplain.

After teaching in the seminary in Kenya, he applied for a sabbatical to travel to the US.

Okoth got an opportunity to serve in one of the dioceses abroad where soldiers visited for rest and recuperation, popularly known as R and R in military circles.

Some of the soldiers would tell Okoth that the US military requires priests but he didn’t pay much thought to it, until one day he decided to give it a try.

“I went online filled my name and in 30 minutes somebody called me from Fort Knox, and told me they would love to have a priest join and would send me a package the next day.

“A few days they sent me another package for medical. After a day I was told I qualified,” he narrated.

Okoth explained that the hardest part about joining the US army was telling his bishop that he would be leaving the church.

The priest had gone through the whole process without informing his fellow clergymen because he didn’t believe the application would be successful.

“They tried to discourage me but I said no, I had already signed up and wanted to do it (join the US Army).

It has been over 15 years but Okoth says it still feels like he just joined the military.

“What kept me going is that I had to serve the soldiers and as a citizen, my civic responsibility is to give,” he said.

Okoth is currently attached to the US Army Southern European Task Force in Africa.

The Chaplain Corps of the US Army consists of ordained clergy of multiple faiths who are commissioned army officers serving as military chaplains as well as enlisted soldiers who serve as assistants.