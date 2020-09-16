Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday hit back against ODM Leader Raila Odinga who had accused the DP of hypocritically quoting the bible to impress Kenyan voters.

Ruto spoke at his Karen residence where he received a delegation of clergymen from Narok county.

He said he had been raised a Christian and was taught to frequently quote the Bible and accused his opponent Odinga of using witchcraft in his political career.

"Last week, I heard Mtu wa Vitendawili (Raila) telling the people of Taita Taveta that the DP has been quoting the Bible even more than bishops do and he likes going to church to give donations."

"Let him know I quote the Bible because that is all I was taught from a young age. If there are pages talking about witchcraft, then I am not privy to that, he (Raila) can continue doing it. He shouldn't bother you," Ruto said.

The rivalry between the two political leaders is taking shape ahead of the 2022 Presidential race where they are perceived as the leading contenders.

Odinga has increasingly warned the Church to be wary of donations made by the DP, arguing they might be proceeds of corruption.

"He walks around with money in sacks and pouring it all over in church every Sunday then quotes the Bible to prove how pious and philanthropic he is."

"Monies meant for the public is ending up on individual's pockets, when some steal money they run to the church to make donations. They also run to women groups and youth after buying wheelbarrows and water tanks to help them, all that is rubbish," the former Prime Minister said last week while on a tour of Taita Taveta county.