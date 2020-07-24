Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now says he was tricked into taking too much alcohol just before he signed the transfer of functions to the national government.

On Thursday night, Sonko claimed that some State House officials gave him alcohol and that by the time President Uhuru Kenyatta showed up to witness the transfer, he had totally lost his cognitive ability.

He, however, stated that he would still have signed the transfer deed in his sober state noting that he had a lot of respect for President Kenyatta.

"Aloo Denish I was not sobber. Hawa watu wa statehouse waliconfuse na pombe kwanza by the time I was meeting the President for the signing I was just seeing zigzag. However even if I was drunk, I had to sign coz of the respect I have for the President," the Governor said.

Sonko made the confession after Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major Mohammed Badi moved to reposes a house that previously served as the official residence of the Nairobi Mayor and which the Governor had hoped to move into.

I was totally drunk when I signed it - Governor Mike Sonko says in latest attempt to disown transfer of functions

The Nairobi Governor has accused Badi of intimidating him through the use of force while NMS director has said the county cannot purport to run functions which they a;ready surrendered.

"Huyu jeshi akiendelea by not complying with the law then they better impeach me just like Waititu but I will not entertain his intimidation anymore. He's forgetting this is just a contract and it can be terminated at any stage. I think he now wants to apply the tactics of how the 82 airforce was attempting to overthrow the late President Moi's Govt," Sonko said.

"Land is a function transferred to NMS. That area belongs to NMS and it has been sealed off. Nobody is going to claim that house," Badi stated.