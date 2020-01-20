Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Monday addressed his much-awaited press conference on what he knew regarding the death of murdered IEBC official Chris Msando.

Kuria appeared to drag Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege into the matter, saying she had accompanied him to Roysambu at the time when he was photographed standing next to Msando’s car.

He denied knowing any information saying he had gone there after unidentified women informed him that they had spotted the IEBC official’s car at a time when he was said to have been missing.

Kuria further said he and Chege later recorded statements with DCI on what they knew.

“I had had to live with a barrage of accusations and innuendos that linked mt to the death of Chris Msando. This was because I had taken a photo of Msando somewhere in Roysambu. I want the media to know on that day, there was reporting that Chris Msando had disappeared. Citizen TV circulated a photo of his vehicle. I was in Murang’a County on that day campaigning and after we were done, a media personality covering our campaign informed me that Msando’s vehicle had been found in Roysambu.

“I was in the company of among others, Murang’s Woman Rep Sabina Chege. We called the OCPD Kasarani Police Division even before getting to the scene. I and Sabina Chege were later escorted to the scene, all along we were in the company of police officers. Withing two days, myself and Sabina were summoned by DCI Nairobi area and recorded statement,” Kuria said.

The MP called on the media and members of the public to forthwith cease linking him with the murder of Chris Msando which he said was unfairly tarnishing his reputation.

He also challenged the media, the civil society and opposition leaders to pressure the government to account for the murder of the late of IEBC official.