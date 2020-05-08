The political contest pitting Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina against his party ODM has now taken a tribal twist after the outspoken legislator announced he would be making a major address to his Maasai community on Saturday.

"I shall speak to the Maasai Nation tomorrow at 7pm," he announced on Friday.

Ledama was elected as Chairperson of the powerful Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) against the leadership plan offered by ODM through Senate Minority Leader James Orengo.

After his election, the outspoken Senator said he had won fair and square and challenged ODM Leader Raila Odinga to remove him from the powerful senate committee.

He indicated that if ousted, he would have to consult his Maasai community to reconsider their loyalty to ODM.

Ledama was on Thursday de-whipped from the Senate committees - effectively removing him as CPAIC Chairman's seat.

He has not specified the actions he will take but he said the response would be nasty.

"Ours will be be nasty... truth and only truth... don’t mess with Maasai," he stated.

Read Also: Senator Ole Kina's only request to Raila after ODM dewhipped him