Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has expressed dismay over the number of reported teenage pregnancies in the country.

Speaking on Thursday, CS Magoha suggested blocking of pornographic material from children as a way of combating early sex among teens.

"... why is that site accessible in Kenya, who needs it? Don't tell us because it is accessible in the US it is accessible here... I will lobby Cabinet to block porn from being accessed by children in Kenya," the Education CS stated.

Education CS George Magoha during a recent press briefing on the reopening of schools amid Coronavirus pandemic

He also urged parents to step up and protect their children, by offering guidance in an effort to end early pregnancies.

Magoha to parents

"Its about time parents took full control over their children, they should spend quality time with them," CS Magoha said.

He also questioned the validity of the data which showed an immense number of teens who have become pregnant since the beginning of the year.

Pregnant teens

"Going further I’d like to interrogate the rates of the pregnancies because thy look obnoxious; could some NGOs who are keen on pushing Sexual Education be using these exaggerated numbers," CS Magoha said.

A report circulating online caused a buzz after showing a huge number of teenage girls reported to have gotten pregnant over the last 4 months.