Deputy President William Ruto is reportedly studying the extent to which President Uhuru Kenyatta and his new political camp will go to fight him before he can respond.

The Standard on Monday quoted its source indicating that the DP had decided to take a wait and see approach as the Kenyatta camp launched a no-holds-barred attack on Ruto's allies in strategic positions.

When questioned on his strategic, Ruto reportedly said he would not reveal his weapon until he had fully studied the enemy's moves.

The DP assured his allies that they would have the last laugh and advised them to take the humiliation in stride.

“In war, you don’t show your enemies all the arsenal; you will lose. You must retreat and study how far they can go and strategise on how to counter…This is just the beginning. It’s too early for them to celebrate," Ruto reportedly said.

The development came as the Kenyatta camp escalated their fight against Ruto allies with the process of removing Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki expected to kickstart today.

Several other Ruto allies in the National Assembly and in the Senate are expected to lose their powerful positions as Kenyatta's camp seeks to consolidate its power with the support of ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, and Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi.