Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has become the latest Mt Kenya politician to restate his loyalty to besieged Deputy President William Ruto.

Nyoro said he would stick by Ruto despite what he termed as targeted harassment at the DP's close allies.

He cited the recent changes in the Jubilee leadership as one of the ways Ruto's allies were being targeted and harassed into abandoning the DP.

"The changes made in the Senate and in other senior government offices have one target - to send a message to Ruto's allies that whatever you have got we will take it away. It was meant to instill fear and force Ruto's people to abandon him," he said.

The MP blamed ODM Leader Raila Odinga for the changes in the relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP Ruto.

"The genesis of these problems is the handshake. There are people you greet and immediately you lose your balance and start feeling dizzy. From the moment Uhuru greeted Raila, he has not been the same."

"My position is that I will never be part of Kanu attempting to swallow Jubilee. Kanu has been a major pain to the people of Kiharu and I will never lead my people there. I will stick with Ruto to the end," Nyoro told a local vernacular station.

His statement came amid what appeared to be a stampede in the Tanga Tanga camp as several Ruto allies disowned and distanced themselves from the DP.