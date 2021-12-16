Agnes Tirop's husband to stay in custody for 4 more months

Due to the absence of Judge Reuben Nyakundi, the bail hearing on Wednesday December 15 was adjourned with the new hearing date being pushed by Deputy Registrar Diana Milimo to March 9.

Milimo further stated that on March 9, a hearing date for the main suit will be announced.

Tirop was laid to rest at her parents' home in Nandi county on October 23 which was also her birthday. She had been living with Rotich at her house in Iten town where she was found after her demise.

The suspect went missing for three days before he was arrested in Mombasa and taken back to Iten.

They did not have children with Rotich but family and friends said they had been having marital problems which often became intense.

Elders from her community in Nandi carried out a cleansing at the Iten house three days before her burial.