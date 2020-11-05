International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has requested Kenya to surrender two suspects believed to have tampered with witnesses.

In a statement from the prosecutor's office, Kenyan authorities were asked to facilitate the arrest of Walter Barasa and Philip Bett.

The statement comes following the surrender of lawyer Paul Gacheru who is accused alongside Barasa and Bett.

All three are accused of allegedly bribing prosecution witnesses in the post-election violence case to recant their statements.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda

The warrants of arrest for the three were issued in 2015 and have been active since then.

Lawyer Gacheru was the first to be arrested on Sunday when he surrendered to police in the Netherlands.

The international court has a policy which directs that ll accused persons must be tried while present in the court.

This rule is part of the reason why the trial has stalled and will continue to stall until Barasaa and Bett are arrested.