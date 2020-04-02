Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has postponed all planned by-elections on account of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to newsrooms, Chebukati cited invocation of the Public Order Act among other sections of the Constitution which would permit the violation of the by-election timelines.

"While the Commission is at all times ready to discharge its mandate and has despite the prevailing crisis made a lot of efforts to maintain minimal operations, this state of affairs has posed unprecedented challenges.

"Not only have the day to day operations of the Commission been adversely disrupted but also the conduct of upcoming by-elections will be adversely affected," the statement read in part.

5 by-elections

There are five by-elections yet to be held including that of Msambweni constituency which fell vacant after the death of vocal ODM MP Suleiman Dori early last month.

2 other seats fell vacant after the death of an elected leader: Wundanyi/Mbale Ward in Taita Taveta County after elected MCA Beatrice Mwabili succumbed to cancer and Kahawa Wendani Ward whose constituents lost their youthful MCA Cyrus Omondi to a heart attack.

The Kisumu North ward representative seat fell vacant after Elisha Oraro resigned as MCA to vie for the Speaker's seat while the Dabaso Ward seat fell vacant after the High Court nullified the election of Emmanuel Changawa.