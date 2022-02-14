RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

IEBC declares stand on use of Huduma Namba in August 2022 General Election

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kenya plans to phase out the national ID cards in favour of the Huduma Namba card.

President Uhuru Kenyatta showing his Huduma Namba card after receiving it in December 2020
President Uhuru Kenyatta showing his Huduma Namba card after receiving it in December 2020

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has clarified its position regarding the use of Huduma Namba cards in the upcoming August 2022 General Election.

Recommended articles

In a memorandum to the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), IEBC enumerated reasons why it objected to the use of the Huduma Namba cards.

The Huduma Namba Bill 2021 seeks to consolidate identification documents into the National Integrated Information Management System. (NIIMS).

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati Pulse Live Kenya

According to the commission, it would need to upgrade its technology such as the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System to accommodate the proposed law.

The electronic voter register would also require an update to provide an allowance for Kenyans to use their Huduma Namba cards.

The Bill creates confusion when the use of the national ID cards or valid passports will be replaced with Huduma cards as the only means of official identification,” the IEBC told the National Assembly JLAC.

The commission also raised concerns that more time would be required for Kenyans to acquire the Huduma Namba so that they are not left out in the August General Elections.

As of September 2021, at least 9 million Huduma Namba cards had been processed and dispatched across the country.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati also said that the commission would have to depend on a third party database which curtails the independence of the agency.

The proposed use of NIIMS data by the commission will require redesigning and modifying technology to adapt to the new methods and integrating the commission’s register functions with Huduma, which process is not attainable at this time,” Chebukati explained.

A Kenyan displaying their Huduma Namba card.
A Kenyan displaying their Huduma Namba card. Pulse Live Kenya

Huduma Namba to replace KRA Pin

The Huduma Namba Bill also seeks to replace the use of KRA’s Pin number.

If passed, everyone above 18 years old enrolled on the Huduma Namba will be required to file tax returns.

"Huduma Namba assigned to an individual under the Huduma Act, 2021 shall serve as PIN for the purpose of tax law," reads the bill in part.

Children who are enrolled on Huduma Namba will automatically have their tax obligation activated upon attainment of 18 years.

Currently, Kenyans voluntarily apply for KRA pin on a demand basis such as for employment, opening a bank account or starting a business, meaning that many who may not need it don’t apply.

In June 2021 only 5.5 million Kenyans filed their tax returns, against an adult population of 25.64 million.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC declares stand on use of Huduma Namba in August 2022 General Election

IEBC declares stand on use of Huduma Namba in August 2022 General Election

Lucky escape for Mutarakwa gas explosion survivor

Lucky escape for Mutarakwa gas explosion survivor

Raila Odinga appoints Dennis Onsarigo his new press secretary

Raila Odinga appoints Dennis Onsarigo his new press secretary

Oscar Sudi makes unprintable accusations about blogger Pauline Njoroge

Oscar Sudi makes unprintable accusations about blogger Pauline Njoroge

DCI ordered to investigate how inmates sneak phones into prisons

DCI ordered to investigate how inmates sneak phones into prisons

Raila discusses 'the years ahead' with Indian Prime Minister

Raila discusses 'the years ahead' with Indian Prime Minister

Gas explosion along Mai Mahiu Road, several cars on fire [Video]

Gas explosion along Mai Mahiu Road, several cars on fire [Video]

Sabina Chege explains election rigging remark, to appear before IEBC

Sabina Chege explains election rigging remark, to appear before IEBC

NPS is not recruiting - Kenyans warned of hiring scam

NPS is not recruiting - Kenyans warned of hiring scam

Trending

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

Black Stars Lounge and Club

Sharpshooter kills Katombi Gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

File image of Kenyan police officers in action

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting